Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $829,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 151,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 135,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,391,000 after buying an additional 7,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,919,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,869,000 after buying an additional 49,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.99. 13,685,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,445,628. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $143.46 and a 12-month high of $195.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

