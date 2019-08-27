Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $635,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $49.70. The company had a trading volume of 182,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,795,927. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $86.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $34.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.40%.

WBA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.