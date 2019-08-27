Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $493,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 1,920.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 456.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 37,946 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 72.3% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 69,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 29,222 shares during the period.

SPYD stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 16,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,059. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $38.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68.

