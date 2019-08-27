Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 20,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald bought 22,050 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $997,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCL. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Carnival from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Nomura lowered shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Carnival from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.26.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.14. 150,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,654,742. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.27. Carnival Corp has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $67.69.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

