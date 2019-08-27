Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 350,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 42,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 115,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.74. The company had a trading volume of 12,999,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,476,684. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.36 and its 200 day moving average is $153.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $125.81 and a twelve month high of $173.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

