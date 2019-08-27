Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 23.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $54,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 33.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 60.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.90.

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $113.79. The company had a trading volume of 802,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,082,875. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.06 and a twelve month high of $159.37. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The business had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

