Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) Short Interest Up 54.4% in August

Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 942,000 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the July 15th total of 610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOLY. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Soliton during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Soliton during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Soliton during the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Soliton during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Soliton during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOLY traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.60. 210,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,690. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01. Soliton has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

