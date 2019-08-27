Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) CFO Sells $27,602.64 in Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) CFO Marshall Barber sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $27,602.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SIX traded down $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.34. The stock had a trading volume of 824,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,579. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a twelve month low of $46.68 and a twelve month high of $72.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.76.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.44 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.03%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.70.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

