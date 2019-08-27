Sirius Minerals (LON:SXX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.88

Sirius Minerals PLC (LON:SXX) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.88 and traded as low as $10.20. Sirius Minerals shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 39,960,157 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sirius Minerals in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Sirius Minerals to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 17 ($0.22) in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Sirius Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $727.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.88.

Sirius Minerals Plc engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on the development of the Woodsmith mine that explores for polyhalite deposit, a multi-nutrient fertilizer containing potassium, sulphur, magnesium, and calcium resources located in North Yorkshire.

