SingularityNET Price Hits $0.0371 on Major Exchanges (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $20.02 million and $1.59 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000364 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, DragonEX, Liqui and IDEX. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Ethfinex, Liqui, Kucoin, Tidex, IDEX and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

