Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,717,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,770 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.07% of Silgan worth $230,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Silgan by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,133,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,272,000 after acquiring an additional 132,752 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Silgan by 74.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,322,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after acquiring an additional 564,147 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. raised its position in Silgan by 15.2% during the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 899,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,533,000 after acquiring an additional 118,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Silgan by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after acquiring an additional 48,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Silgan by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 595,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after acquiring an additional 55,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silgan stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,934. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLGN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,444 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $323,972.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

