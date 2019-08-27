Short Interest in TMSR Holding Company Ltd (NASDAQ:TMSR) Drops By 27.5%

TMSR Holding Company Ltd (NASDAQ:TMSR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ TMSR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,188. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. TMSR has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $9.47.
TMSR Company Profile
