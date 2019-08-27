Short Interest in Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) Drops By 29.0%

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the July 15th total of 212,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 13.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenax Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 48.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 117,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.23. 1,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.39.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.