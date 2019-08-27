Short Interest in TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Drops By 14.7%

TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,716,300 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 5,528,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 17.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other TapImmune news, insider Peter L. Hoang acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $46,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TapImmune stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of TapImmune worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRKR traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.76. 13,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,330. The stock has a market cap of $229.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.85 and a current ratio of 16.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98. TapImmune has a 1 year low of $3.97 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Research analysts forecast that TapImmune will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on TapImmune in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on TapImmune in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.

TapImmune Company Profile

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

