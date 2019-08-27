Short Interest in Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Decreases By 25.4%

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 194,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

NASDAQ SLGG traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,584. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33. Super League Gaming has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Jung acquired 6,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. 9.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

