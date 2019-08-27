Short Interest in Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) Increases By 15.3%

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,998,900 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 1,733,800 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMLP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 134,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,381. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $99.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.50 million. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Analysts forecast that Summit Midstream Partners will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Summit Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,916.67%.

SMLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $6.00 target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Midstream Partners to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

