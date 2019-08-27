Short Interest in Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Decreases By 50.0%

Security National Financial Corp (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 93,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 552,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 133,752 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,890 shares during the period. 14.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Security National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Security National Financial stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,574. Security National Financial has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $86.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of -0.03.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company operates through three segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgages. The Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

