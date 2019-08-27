Short Interest in SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) Decreases By 24.2%

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,031,300 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 1,360,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SandRidge Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,020 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,729 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the period. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.41). SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $75.39 million during the quarter.
SandRidge Energy Company Profile
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.
