Short Interest in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Drops By 25.4%

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the July 15th total of 58,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 56,229 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 61,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 129,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,571. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $71.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.20.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. RF Industries had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

