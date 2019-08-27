Short Interest in Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) Declines By 23.4%

Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of RELV stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $4.20. 10,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.41. Reliv International has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Reliv International had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter.

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

