Short Interest in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Increases By 44.5%

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,004,100 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the July 15th total of 2,770,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,463.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,397,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,729,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $570,952,000 after acquiring an additional 186,460 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon by 5.7% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,527,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,193,000 after acquiring an additional 82,955 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Raytheon in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Roof Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon by 0.5% in the first quarter. Roof Advisory Group Inc. now owns 23,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.08. 210,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,102. The company has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $144.27 and a 12-month high of $210.89.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. Raytheon’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.80.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

