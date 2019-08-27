Short Interest in Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) Declines By 19.8%

Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:PTMN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the July 15th total of 175,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other Portman Ridge Finance news, CEO Edward J. Goldthorpe bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $26,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 28,239 shares of company stock valued at $62,993 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,697,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Institutional investors own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTMN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.25. 75,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,618. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 86.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. is a private equity fund and non-diversified closed-end investment company that invests in middle market companies generating consistent cash flows located in North America. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors such as aerospace and defense, automotive, beverage, food and tobacco, broadcasting and entertainment, buildings and real estate, personal and cargo transport, chemicals, plastics and rubber, containers, packaging and glass, diversified or conglomerate service, ecological, electronics, finance, and healthcare.

