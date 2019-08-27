Short Interest in PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) Drops By 16.0%

PCSB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PCSB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,600 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 180,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, VP Scott Nogles purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $37,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,375 shares of company stock valued at $64,163 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PCSB Financial by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 247,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 77,152 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PCSB Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PCSB Financial by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 52,352 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in PCSB Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in PCSB Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

PCSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered PCSB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered PCSB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of PCSB stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $19.49. 24,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,935. PCSB Financial has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.92 million, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter. PCSB Financial had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 14.71%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.