Short Interest in PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) Decreases By 43.5%

PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PBBI stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.11. 14,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $85.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. PB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

Get PB Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of PB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in PB Bancorp by 1,457.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 260,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PB Bancorp by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP boosted its position in PB Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 25,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

PB Bancorp Company Profile

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.