Short Interest in Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Expands By 31.8%

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,200 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the July 15th total of 187,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBSV. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Obseva by 358.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Obseva by 263.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Obseva in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Obseva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Obseva by 274.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

OBSV has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Obseva from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Obseva and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ OBSV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. 29,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,693. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.91. Obseva has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Obseva will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

