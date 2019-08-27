Short Interest in NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Drops By 75.8%

NTN Buzztime Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the July 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Robert S. Ellin purchased 8,651 shares of NTN Buzztime stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $27,942.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 151,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,383.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in NTN Buzztime by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 322,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NTN Buzztime in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in NTN Buzztime in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NTN traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.75. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,735. NTN Buzztime has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.23 million during the quarter.

About NTN Buzztime

NTN Buzztime, Inc provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is Buzztime Entertainment On Demand (BEOND) platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets used in its BEOND tablet platform, and the cases and charging trays for the tablets to certain network subscribers.

