Short Interest in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Declines By 14.4%

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,657,100 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 13,617,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,776,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $135,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,931,989.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,152,258. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 556.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Newmont Goldcorp by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $41.00 price target on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.96.

Shares of NEM traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.87. 511,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,251,767. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Newmont Goldcorp has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $40.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.03.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Newmont Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

