Short Interest in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expands By 19.0%

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,386,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 11,246,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.43. 461,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,433,234. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $55.85.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Mondelez International by 11.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 31.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Mondelez International by 28.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,156,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,589 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Mondelez International by 56.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,698,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,507,000 after acquiring an additional 614,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 923.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 326,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 294,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

