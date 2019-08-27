Short Interest in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expands By 19.0%

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,386,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 11,246,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.43. 461,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,433,234. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $38.78 and a 52-week high of $55.85.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mondelez International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.
In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Mondelez International by 11.2% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 31.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Mondelez International by 28.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,156,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,589 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Mondelez International by 56.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,698,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,507,000 after acquiring an additional 614,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 923.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 326,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,592,000 after purchasing an additional 294,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.
About Mondelez International
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.
Featured Story: Candlestick
Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.