Short Interest in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Increases By 29.9%

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,942,100 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the July 15th total of 5,345,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MAS traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $39.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,099,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,847. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. Masco has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 792.80%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masco will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 85,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $3,494,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,016,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Masco by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 173,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 83,554 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Masco by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,868,000 after purchasing an additional 88,509 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

