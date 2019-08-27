Short Interest in Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Decreases By 76.0%

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the July 15th total of 20,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.01. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $6.90.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 60.04% and a return on equity of 13.60%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

In other Manhattan Bridge Capital news, insider Assaf Ran purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,536,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 87.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 118,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 55,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 23.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 14.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

