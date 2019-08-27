Short Interest in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Declines By 45.1%

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the July 15th total of 163,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 2,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $25,154.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,906,387. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $101,534. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 565.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 1,464.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 19,247 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 25,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KVH Industries stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.76 million, a P/E ratio of -76.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. KVH Industries has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.32 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 22.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KVH Industries will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

KVHI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on KVH Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on KVH Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

