Short Interest in ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) Drops By 80.0%

ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:ICCH traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.75. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 million, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. ICC has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get ICC alerts:

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.59 million during the quarter. ICC had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 2.16%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ICC stock. M3F Inc. lifted its stake in ICC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ICCH) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,833 shares during the quarter. ICC accounts for approximately 2.4% of M3F Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. M3F Inc. owned approximately 5.76% of ICC worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICC Company Profile

ICC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Illinois Casualty Company, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.