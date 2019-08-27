Short Interest in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Drops By 37.4%

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,456,900 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the July 15th total of 2,328,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Hill A. Feinberg sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $810,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 809,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,393,439.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Hilltop by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 target price on Hilltop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

NYSE:HTH traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.48. 299,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,817. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.32. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.24. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $420.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilltop will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

