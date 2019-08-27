Short Interest in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Grows By 16.3%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Global Partners by 110.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 10,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Partners during the second quarter worth $115,805,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 67.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partners in the second quarter valued at about $544,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 32.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

GLP stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 65,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,976. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $636.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.28. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.08%.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

