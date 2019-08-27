Short Interest in Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) Increases By 66.5%

Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,255,400 shares, an increase of 66.5% from the July 15th total of 754,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 789,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Evoke Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of EVOK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.92. 88,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,126. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evoke Pharma will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,583 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

