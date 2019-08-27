Short Interest in Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Grows By 13.4%

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,757,700 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 25,352,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
ENDP traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 121,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,177,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.54 million, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $18.50.
Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $699.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.60 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. Endo International’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 34,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $137,357.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,854.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,063,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,289 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 83,573.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 771,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 770,548 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 193,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 75,035 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 177,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
