Short Interest in Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Grows By 13.4%

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,757,700 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 25,352,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ENDP traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.64. The stock had a trading volume of 121,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,177,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.54 million, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $699.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.60 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 19.98% and a negative return on equity of 129.30%. Endo International’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Endo International will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Endo International in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

In other news, Director Roger H. Kimmel sold 34,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $137,357.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,854.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,063,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,289 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 83,573.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 771,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 770,548 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 193,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 75,035 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Endo International by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 177,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

