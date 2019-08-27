Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Grows By 37.8%

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,233,300 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the July 15th total of 2,346,400 shares. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 774,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

DPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $257.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $282.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.00.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.52. The company had a trading volume of 784,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,795. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $305.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.14 and a 200 day moving average of $264.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.19. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $811.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 375.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,544,000 after buying an additional 690,006 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 78.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 858,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $238,845,000 after purchasing an additional 376,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 78.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,395,000 after purchasing an additional 318,789 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 47.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,280,000 after purchasing an additional 300,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 206.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 391,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,833,000 after purchasing an additional 263,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

