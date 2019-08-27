Short Interest in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Declines By 21.1%

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,440,200 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the July 15th total of 9,430,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Conduent news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 1,941,101 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.57 per share, for a total transaction of $12,753,033.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 3,076,378 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $19,781,110.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Conduent alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Conduent by 1,014.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Conduent by 342.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on CNDT shares. Cross Research downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cowen set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Conduent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Conduent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.69.

Conduent stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.23. 4,092,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,802. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Conduent has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.