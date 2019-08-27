Short Interest in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) Increases By 30.1%

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,927,500 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the July 15th total of 7,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Raymond C. Mikulich acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNY. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Colony Capital by 681.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 19,362 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLNY. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on Colony Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Colony Capital stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,143,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,878. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Colony Capital has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 36.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colony Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

