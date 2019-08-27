Short Interest in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Drops By 34.0%

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,726,100 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the July 15th total of 2,616,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

In related news, VP Laura S. Adams sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $51,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 35,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,785.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,788 shares of company stock valued at $13,624,612. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 24.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,223,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,074,126,000 after buying an additional 3,214,910 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,819,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,183,000 after buying an additional 1,154,785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,126,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,200,000 after buying an additional 401,137 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,925,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,101,000 after buying an additional 1,173,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,779,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,062,000 after buying an additional 574,807 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAH stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 999,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,198. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average of $62.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $43.24 and a 12-month high of $75.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 59.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

