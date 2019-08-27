Short Interest in Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Drops By 28.5%

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,000 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the July 15th total of 482,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:AIT traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.67. 3,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.31. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $82.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $882.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.72 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 174.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 124.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 23.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.