ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Down 26.1% in August

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,900 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 393,600 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ShiftPixy by 275.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 983,488 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShiftPixy by 612.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 92,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 79,650 shares during the period. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ShiftPixy alerts:

Shares of PIXY stock remained flat at $$0.50 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 25,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,908. ShiftPixy has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 million. Research analysts anticipate that ShiftPixy will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy, Inc provides employment services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary positions in the United States. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ShiftPixy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShiftPixy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.