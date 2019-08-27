ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Down 26.1% in August

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,900 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 393,600 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ShiftPixy by 275.7% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 983,488 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of ShiftPixy by 612.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 92,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 79,650 shares during the period. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of PIXY stock remained flat at $$0.50 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 25,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,908. ShiftPixy has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88.
About ShiftPixy
ShiftPixy, Inc provides employment services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary positions in the United States. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries.
