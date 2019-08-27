Sepio Capital LLC Purchases 107 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sepio Capital LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $344.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $396.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.25.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $283.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,967. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $283.49 and a one year high of $442.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

