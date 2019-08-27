Sepio Capital LLC Has $3.93 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sepio Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,817,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,124,681,000 after buying an additional 169,828 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,482,000 after buying an additional 113,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,267,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,107,000 after buying an additional 45,673 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,211,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,976,000 after buying an additional 196,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,176,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,266,000 after buying an additional 28,544 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPD traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.91. 75,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,333. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $62.90 and a one year high of $80.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.02 and a 200 day moving average of $74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

