Sepio Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sepio Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 302.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 74.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YUM. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.65.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.37. The stock had a trading volume of 54,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,548. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.30 and a 1-year high of $119.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.89.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.29%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Catlett sold 1,015 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total value of $118,379.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,801 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $669,029.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,945 shares of company stock worth $8,073,594 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

