Sepio Capital LLC Buys 573 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Sepio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 67,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 456,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 56.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

AWK stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.53. 479,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,818. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $85.88 and a 52 week high of $125.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.17.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.51%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

In other news, COO Walter Lynch sold 3,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $380,698.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,042,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $470,570.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,358.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

