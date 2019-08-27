Sepio Capital LLC Buys 140 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sepio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,524 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 841 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,030 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,178,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,165. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.66. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.72 and a 1 year high of $178.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,371.18, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $213,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total value of $412,489.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,773 shares of company stock worth $1,109,297. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective (up from $188.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 price objective on Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.79.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

