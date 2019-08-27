Sepio Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sepio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,407 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 27,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

TXN traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $122.32. 200,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,299,653. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.56 and a 200-day moving average of $113.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $130.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider R Gregory Delagi sold 198,610 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $24,863,985.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,652 shares in the company, valued at $12,851,003.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $793,040.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,003,107.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Charter Equity raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.78.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

