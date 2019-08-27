Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,226,800 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 6,884,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Senior Housing Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNH traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $8.11. 1,574,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,003. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.11 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.