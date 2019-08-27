SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Short Interest Update

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,968,300 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 2,315,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 568,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In other SEI Investments news, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $578,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,681 shares in the company, valued at $622,168.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $2,017,423. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 336.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.83. 413,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $42.27 and a 52-week high of $64.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.27.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.28 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.86%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

